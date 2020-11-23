Driven by foreign buying, Kospi hits all-time high

Buoyed by a foreign investors’ buying spree that continued into a 13th consecutive session, South Korea’s benchmark Kospi on Monday hit an all-time high, amid growing expectations by local brokerage houses that the main bourse could rise further next year.
The main bourse rose 49.09 points, or 1.92 percent, to 2,602.59, at its closing bell, eclipsing the 2,598.19 reached on Jan. 29, 2018 to set a new record.
Kospi got off to a strong start at 2,560.04 on foreign investors’ massive net purchasing, crossing the 2,600-point mark during the morning trade.
According to 13 local securities firms’ yearly outlook reports so far, the index is anticipated to reach an upper-end trading band of 2,630-3,000 points amid high hopes of economic recovery and local companies’ better performance in the following year.
Heungkuk Securities has offered the highest projection of 3,000, as it expects better economic growth of Asia’s fourth-largest economy, along with listed firms’ improving profits next year, reflecting the rising global economic growth and US President-elect Joe Biden’s effects.
“Korea’s economic growth next year is highly likely to be around the mid-to-end three percent. Driven by improving business performance in industries such as semiconductors and automobiles, the Kospi-listed firms’ profits are also expected to surge by 38 percent,” the report read.
On the contrary, DB Financial Investment has given the lowest forecast of 1,960-2,630 as the brokerage projected the index is likely to stay in a box pattern due to negative factors such as high corporate debt and the lowest fiscal balance among major economies, including the US.
Eleven other securities firms’ trading band projections of the Kospi next year are between 2,700 and 2,900. SK Securities has set its upper-end Kospi target at 2,900 points, citing positive effects of shareholder return policy and partial normalization in trade relations.
Most brokerages presented projections around the 2,800-point level, including NH Investment & Securities (2,800), Meritz Securities (2,250-2,800), Cape Investment and Securities (2,300-2,800), BNK Securities (2,800), Korea Investment & Securities (2,260-2,830) and Samsung Securities (2,100-2,850).
“Local stock is likely to keep its upward momentum in early next year, buttressed by hopes of economic recovery around the globe. But as the Biden administration’s ‘honeymoon’ ends with a rise in interest rate, the index may face an adjustment for a while,” NH Investment & Securities said.
Shinhan Investment and Hana Financial Investment suggested a yearly trading band of 2,100-2,700 and 2,700, respectively, while Hanwha Investment & Securities and KB Securities predicted 2,100-2,700 and 2,750.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
