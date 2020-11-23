 Back To Top
Business

Mercedes-Benz Korea goes digital for better customer satisfaction

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Nov 23, 2020 - 15:30       Updated : Nov 23, 2020 - 15:31
A Mercedes-Benz Korea engineer looks at a customer’s vehicle at a local service center. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
A Mercedes-Benz Korea engineer looks at a customer's vehicle at a local service center. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Mercedes-Benz Korea said it is strengthening its digital-based customer experience for preemptive and professional services.

The automaker said it is steadily investing in expanding digital-based services that customers can use without having to visit showrooms and service centers in person.

One of the digital services is “Sales Touch,” an integrated digital sales platform that carries out all the necessary procedures for vehicle contracts through mobile or tablet devices without customers visiting the showroom. It also introduced “Digital Service Drive,” which enables online booking of official service centers and interactive real-time communication with service representatives 24 hours a day.

It also launched “Mercedes me Digital Assistant,” which enables vehicle management-connected services through Bluetooth-connected devices and smartphones.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz Korea is introducing and implementing various advanced service programs from its headquarters in Germany to enhance customer satisfaction in Korea.

It introduced the “Mobilo” service, which provides a free vehicle towing service to official service centers regardless of distance.

The automaker also introduced “Express Service” to more than 30 Mercedes-Benz service centers in Korea, which will optimize processes from reception to delivery and minimize service time.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
