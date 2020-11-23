 Back To Top
Business

Hankook Tire to supply tires for GM's new pickup trucks

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Nov 23, 2020 - 14:47       Updated : Nov 23, 2020 - 14:51
(Hankook Tire & Technology)
(Hankook Tire & Technology)
South Korea’s leading tire manufacturer Hankook Tire & Technology Co. will supply tires for General Motors‘ new pickup trucks, the company said on Monday.

The Dynapro MT2, Hankook Tire’s most extreme off-road all-season brand, will be supplied for the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty and GMC Sierra HD, two models that share a platform.

Having won the Red Dot Design Award, the tire boasts additional off-road grip due to angled V-shape shoulder scallops, according to the tire company.

Its sidewall bump protector offers protection by deflecting objects away and fending off penetration.

Other features of the tire include nylon-reinforced belts for durability and an optimized compound for better offroad performance.

Since 2002, Hankook Tire and General Motors have worked in partnership with the tire manufacturer, having supplied tires for a number of GM cars, including the Chevrolet Malibu, the Spark and the Trailblazer.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
