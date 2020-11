Hankook Tire to supply tires for GM's new pickup trucks

South Korea’s leading tire manufacturer Hankook Tire & Technology Co. will supply tires for General Motors‘ new pickup trucks, the company said on Monday.The Dynapro MT2, Hankook Tire’s most extreme off-road all-season brand, will be supplied for the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty and GMC Sierra HD, two models that share a platform.Having won the Red Dot Design Award, the tire boasts additional off-road grip due to angled V-shape shoulder scallops, according to the tire company.Its sidewall bump protector offers protection by deflecting objects away and fending off penetration.Other features of the tire include nylon-reinforced belts for durability and an optimized compound for better offroad performance.Since 2002, Hankook Tire and General Motors have worked in partnership with the tire manufacturer, having supplied tires for a number of GM cars, including the Chevrolet Malibu, the Spark and the Trailblazer.By Yim Hyun-su ( hyunsu@heraldcorp.com