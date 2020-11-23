 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Nexon seeks global biz boost with PUBG-style shooting game

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 23, 2020 - 16:30       Updated : Nov 23, 2020 - 16:45
Character concepts from Embark Studios’ second game, a team-based PVP shooter (Embark Studios)
Character concepts from Embark Studios’ second game, a team-based PVP shooter (Embark Studios)
After a major regulatory setback in China, Nexon is striving to turn things around in other regions by releasing a new first-point-shooter game that offers a twist on Krafton’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other.

According to the South Korean game company Monday, its Stockholm-based subsidiary, Embark Studios, is developing a brand-new team-based multiplayer shooting game that will allow Nexon to target the North American and European markets.

“Nexon currently holds a 77 percent stake in Embark Studios. As announced last August, Nexon will fully acquire the company within five years,” a Nexon official said. In July last year, Nexon turned Embark Studios into a consolidated subsidiary of Nexon Group after increasing its stake in the company to 66.1 percent from 33.3 percent.

It remains to be seen whether Embark Studios’ new FPS game will revitalize Nexon’s sluggish foreign business.

In China, the release of a mobile edition of Nexon’s flagship title “Dungeon & Fighter” was blocked just one day before the official launch date of Aug. 12 as the Chinese authorities ordered updates to the game’s addiction prevention system. Though the game garnered more than 60 million preregistrations in the country, its release has been postponed indefinitely.

Nexon’s revenue in the January-September period decreased on-year in multiple regions -- China, North America, Europe and Japan.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114