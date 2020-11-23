 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Unification minister calls for resuming liaison office communications with N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 23, 2020 - 11:30       Updated : Nov 23, 2020 - 11:31
Unification Minister Lee In-young speaks during a forum held to discuss ways to normalize cross-border communications with North Korea on Monday. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Lee In-young speaks during a forum held to discuss ways to normalize cross-border communications with North Korea on Monday. (Yonhap)
Resuming round-the-clock liaison communications between the two Koreas would be the starting point for a new change in the currently stalled inter-Korean relations, Unification Minister Lee In-young said Monday.

Lee made the remarks during a forum arranged to discuss ways to normalize communication lines between the two Koreas that have remained severed since the North blew up the liaison office in its border town of Kaesong in June in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from the South.

"A new change in inter-Korean relations will come first from the resumption of communications through the South-North liaison office," Lee told the forum. "Putting the round-the-clock communication lines back on track would serve as a signal for the start of a 'time for peace.'"

The two Koreas opened the liaison office in September 2018 as a follow-up on a summit agreement between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to facilitate cross-border exchanges.

The operation of the office, however, had been left suspended since early this year amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The North cut all cross-border communication lines when it blew up the liaison office in June.

The minister called the North's demolition of the office a "very mistaken act that squarely betrayed our people's hope and passion for peace" and called for efforts to keep the destruction out of the "history of hostility" and rebuild it with "greater peace."

"That is the fate and responsibility for us who are living the reality of division," he said.

As part of efforts to restore round-the-clock communication channels between the two Koreas, Lee proposed opening of representative offices in Seoul and Pyongyang, capitals of the South and the North, respectively, or running a liaison office not just in Kaesong but also in other North Korean areas, including Sinuiju, Rajin and Sonbong. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114