[Monitor] Eco-friendly cars make up 3% of all vehicles

A total of 766,464 eco-friendly vehicles were registered as of October this year in South Korea, according to data released by the Transport Ministry on Sunday. They make up 3.16 percent of all vehicles registered here.This is the first time green vehicles have accounted for over 3 percent of the total. Eco-friendly vehicles refer to hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles.The percentage was 1.99 percent in 2018 and 2.54 percent in 2019.The number of hybrids reached 628,164, followed by EVs at 128,258 and FCEVs at 10,041.