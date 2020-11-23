 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] FM Kang voices hope for strengthening anti-virus cooperation with Latin America

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 23, 2020 - 11:05       Updated : Nov 23, 2020 - 11:19
Foreign Minister Kang Kyng-wha speaks during the 2020 Korea-LAC Future Cooperation Forum in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Kang Kyng-wha speaks during the 2020 Korea-LAC Future Cooperation Forum in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed hope Monday for South Korea and Latin American countries to strengthen cooperation in overcoming the new coronavirus and charting a path for a post-pandemic economic recovery.

Kang delivered opening remarks during the 2020 Korea-LAC Future Cooperation Forum hosted by Seoul's ministries of foreign affairs and health to promote cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries.

"We are in a situation that urgently calls for the entire world to respond to COVID-19 through solidarity and cooperation, and we hope to further expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation, first of all in public health and quarantine areas," Kang said.

"We hope to strengthen mutual cooperation in terms of an economic recovery strategy for the post-COVID-19 era," she added, pointing to fifth-generation communications networks, electronic governance and cybersecurity as key areas of future cooperation.

Health Minister Park Neunghoo also called for South Korea and Latin America to work together to nurture medical professionals, establish anti-pandemic systems based on information and communication technologies and ensure the fair distribution of vaccines and other therapeutics. 

The forum, set to run through Tuesday online and offline, also involved senior foreign officials, including Ecuador's Foreign Minister Luis Gallegos.

First held in 2008, the forum is the largest Latin America-related event held in Korea. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114