Business

Samsung Heavy wins $2.5b order from Europe

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 23, 2020 - 10:53       Updated : Nov 23, 2020 - 10:53
This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows a shuttle tanker built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a $2.5 billion deal with a European company to provide ship blocks and other equipment.

The deal, the largest order ever the shipyard has clinched, will be finalized in December 2025, Samsung Heavy Industries said in a regulatory filing.

So far this year, Samsung Heavy has secured orders worth $3.8 billion, achieving 45 percent of its annual order target for the year.

With the deal, Samsung Heavy's order backlogs also rose to $21.1 billion.

Samsung Heavy also said chances are high that it will get additional orders for large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Mozambique and Qatar. (Yonhap)
