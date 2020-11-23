Samsung Heavy wins $2.5b order from Europe

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows a shuttle tanker built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a $2.5 billion deal with a European company to provide ship blocks and other equipment.



The deal, the largest order ever the shipyard has clinched, will be finalized in December 2025, Samsung Heavy Industries said in a regulatory filing.



So far this year, Samsung Heavy has secured orders worth $3.8 billion, achieving 45 percent of its annual order target for the year.



With the deal, Samsung Heavy's order backlogs also rose to $21.1 billion.



Samsung Heavy also said chances are high that it will get additional orders for large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Mozambique and Qatar. (Yonhap)