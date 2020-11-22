 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Graphic News] 1 in 3 Koreans picks COVID-19 outbreak as No. 1 social anxiety factor

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 23, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Nov 23, 2020 - 10:01




One in 3 South Koreans picked the outbreak of a new disease as the biggest source of social anxiety this year, a survey showed, underscoring people‘s jitters over the new coronavirus pandemic.

The poll by Statistics Korea showed that 32.8 percent of those surveyed said they considered the outbreak of a new disease to be the biggest threat to society, sharply up 29.9 percentage points from 2.9 percent tallied two years earlier.

Regardless of sex, age, education and income levels, the emergence of a new disease was chosen as the No. 1 factor that threatens society.

The survey showed unstable economic situations ranked second with 14.9 percent, followed by crimes with 13.2 percent. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114