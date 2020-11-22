G-20 leaders to focus on inclusive, resilient future in second day of summit

A screen (C) shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivering a speech during a virtual summit of the Group of 20 (G-20) leaders at Cheong Wa Dae on Saturday. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and leaders of 19 other major global economies plan to adopt a joint communique to sum up the results of their two-day virtual conference dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday.



In the Day 2 session of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit, they are scheduled to focus on ways for an "inclusive, sustainable and resilient" future of the world hit hard by the virus.



The participating leaders will adopt a joint communique following the second-day session, Moon's spokesman Kang Min-seok said at a press briefing.



It would include the G-20 members' commitment to continuously seeking "specific measures" to facilitate the essential movement of people despite anti-coronavirus border control, he added.



Moon is scheduled to deliver a minuteslong speech during the session likely to finish on early Monday morning (Seoul time).



Before the formal talks, Saudi Arabia, chair of this year's summit, is poised to hold a side event on safeguarding the planet.



In the first-day meeting, Moon stressed the need to strengthen international solidarity against the pandemic and equitable distribution of related vaccines and treatment.



"We must work together more closely in solidarity to defeat the coronavirus. I hope that the efforts of the G-20 will inspire hope to the world," he said.



The G-20, launched in 1999, is a premier forum for discussions on pending global issues -- from climate change to growing inequality. The economies of the 20 members together account for 85 percent of the world's total gross domestic product. (Yonhap)