Samsung’s Bespoke brand steers home appliance sales

A captured image of Samsung Electronics' official advertisement for the Bespoke home appliances. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Sunday that sales of its home appliances launched under the Bespoke brand have increased rapidly.
Bespoke refrigerators, for instance, took up 65 percent of its total refrigerator sales during the June-October period. Sales of the Bespoke dishwasher and oven models from January to October increased by 280 percent and 130 percent on-year, respectively.
The Bespoke oven model launched in September last year accounted for 70 percent of the company’s total oven sales. Sales of the Bespoke dishwasher model rolled out in June this year accounted for around 50 percent of the total dishwasher sales, the company said.
Backed by the popularity of the kitchen appliances under the Bespoke brand, Samsung Electronics introduced a modular cube refrigerator under the same label, earlier this month.
“The company will continue to add home appliance models under the Bespoke brand,” a Samsung Electronics official said.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)