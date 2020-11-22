 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Cho Seung-jin recital goes pay-per-view

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 22, 2020 - 15:45       Updated : Nov 22, 2020 - 15:45
Poster image for Cho Seung-jin’s recital at the Seoul Arts Center on Saturday (Credia)
Poster image for Cho Seung-jin’s recital at the Seoul Arts Center on Saturday (Credia)

Concert pianist Cho Seung-jin’s recital in Seoul on Saturday will be streamed live to audiences at home for 10,000 won ($8.95).

According to Credia, the organizers of the Cho’s month-long nationwide tour across Korea, Saturday’s recital at the Seoul Arts Center will be streamed live via its Naver TV channel.

For the access to the streaming, users can donate 10,000 won through the “sponsorship feature” on Naver TV, a streaming platform operated by the local portal giant which allows users to “donate” to shows.

The donation – equivalent to a ticket price -- is designated at 10,000 won for the recital.

Though Cho, the winner of the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition, has connected with the wider public online on several occasions, it will be the first time Cho will have streamed a recital in Korea.

“We decided to stream his show live to repay the support Cho has received in Korea and to comfort those who are struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic,” an official from Credia said.

At the upcoming finale in Seoul, Cho will present the evening program from his tour: Schumann’s Humoreske, Op. 20; Szymanows’ “Masques,” Op. 34 and Liszt’s Piano Sonata in B minor, S.178.

Tickets for the 11-city tour across Korea sold out within a few minutes of release. It was the Berlin-based pianists first nationwide tour in Korea in almost three years.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114