SsangYong’s SUV lineup shines amid pandemic

2021 SUV Tivoli Air (Ssangyong Motor)



As the pandemic continues, car camping is gaining popularity for many outdoor enthusiasts seeking ways to follow the social-distancing measures.



Ssangyong Motor, which specializes in sport utility vehicles, has been riding on the trend, as its vehicles focus on large cargo capacity, convenience and safety.



For one, its 2021 compact SUV Tivoli Air is able to transform itself into a driver’s outdoor movie theater. When the second-row seats are folded down, the indoor space reaches 1,879 millimeters -- enough for an adult to lie down.



The vehicle has been designed by taking into consideration how the car becomes a home while camping with the driver creating their “emotional space” through interior items, the automaker said.





All-New Rexton towing a yacht (Ssangyong Motor)



Its All New Rexton, meanwhile, is popular for its ample space for camping gear, such as tents, mats, cookware and blanket.



The car has a maximum loading capacity of 1,977 liters when the second-row of seats is folded down. It is capable of carrying four golf bags while carrying a passenger in the second row.



It also has Deep Control, an advanced driving safety assist system for in lane and maintaining distance with the car in front.





Rexton Sports (Ssangyong Motor)