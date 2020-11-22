In virtual G20 summit, Moon urges int'l cooperation for pandemic response, economic recovery

South Korean President Moon Jae-in takes part in the virtual summit of the Group of 20 leaders, chaired by Saudi Arabia, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in participated in an annual conference with the leaders of 19 other major economies, held via video links Saturday, and emphasized the importance of concerted efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the Day 1 session of the Group of 20 (G20) summit, chaired by Saudi Arabia, the president pointed out that uncertainties facing the global economy are still running high.



He stressed the need for the development and equitable distribution of vaccines and treatment in order to bring a complete end to the coronavirus outbreak.



He pledged Seoul's support for a related drive by international organizations, including the World Health Organization and the International Vaccine Institute, as well as cooperation on the supply of vaccines for developing nations.



Moon also called for the restoration of multilateralism on the basis of fair and stable trade and investment conditions.



The two-day G20 session opened with the theme of "Realizing the Opportunities of the 21st Century for All."



The G20, launched in 1999, is a major forum for discussions on pending global issues -- from climate change to growing inequality.



The economies of the 20 members together account for 85 percent of the world's total gross domestic product and two-thirds of its population.



Protecting lives and restoring growth amid the drawn-out pandemic are especially high on the agenda in this year's session.



The summit will serve as an important chance for the G20 member states, including the United States and China, to strengthen coordination to overcome the pandemic and restore the global economy, Cheong Wa Dae said. (Yonhap)