 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

US commander says ‘premature’ to set date for wartime role handover

By Choi Si-young
Published : Nov 20, 2020 - 20:59       Updated : Nov 20, 2020 - 21:04
United States Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams (Republic of Korea-US Combined Forces Command)
United States Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams (Republic of Korea-US Combined Forces Command)
United States Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said Friday that it was premature to speculate on a date for South Korea taking wartime operational command from the US.

Washington first exercised the role in the 1950-53 Korean War that still leaves the two Koreas technically at war.

In a press conference, the US commander said he had seen press speculation about a potential timeline for the transfer, but that he had never been informed of this.

“I haven’t had a declarative policy statement from any of the people I interact with that says, ‘hey, we are on a timeline,’” Gen. Abrams said.

Seoul is looking to reclaim operational control by May 2022 as scheduled, despite having skipped opportunities to test readiness due to the coronavirus pandemic. Washington is reportedly reserved and not fully on board with the plan.

“When the conditions are fully met, we’ll be ready," the commander added, referring to prerequisites that essentially discuss Seoul’s increased capabilities to mount a defense against a nuclear-armed Pyongyang and the establishment of a security landscape conducive to the handover.

The commander added that the US position is one that remains unchanged.

He stressed the that United Nations Command he heads, which handles affairs involving the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas, will not be a war-fighting command even if the transfer is complete. The UNC is a coordinating headquarters aiming to prevent and contain inter-Korean hostilities, he said.

Speculation kept surfacing over the possibility Washington could change the command’s role to influence Seoul’s taking the lead on the wartime command against Pyongyang.

Meanwhile the top US commander cast doubt over the missiles North Korea revealed at the October military parade, suggesting the new weaponry could be “visually modified” to make it look real. Pyongyang showcased a very large ballistic missile at the parade.

When asked about whether North Korea had been observed moving its missiles for a test, the commander said more information was needed to say with certainty. 

“We haven’t seen any signs that a test is imminent.”

By Choi Si-young and joint press corps (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114