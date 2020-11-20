 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Hanbok-inspired school uniforms worn at two schools

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Nov 20, 2020 - 18:07       Updated : Nov 20, 2020 - 18:07
Jakcheon Middle School students pose wearing a hanbok-inspired uniform at a basketball court in South Jeolla Province (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Jakcheon Middle School students pose wearing a hanbok-inspired uniform at a basketball court in South Jeolla Province (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Crafts & Design Foundation announced Friday that two local middle schools -- Jakcheon Middle School and Daechang Middle School -- had adopted hanbok-inspired school uniforms on Nov. 16.

This is the first uptake of hanbok-inspired school uniforms, which were created as part of a project, led jointly by the Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Education, which began in February last year.
 
Students of Daechang Middle School in North Gyeongsang Province wear hanbok-inspired uniforms. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Students of Daechang Middle School in North Gyeongsang Province wear hanbok-inspired uniforms. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

“Along with 53 uniform designs that we provided for selection last year, we added 50 more to broaden students’ options,” the Culture Ministry official said in a statement.

A total of 50 schools around the country applied for the project. Initially, the ministry announced that it had selected 22 schools, but as of Friday 16 schools, with a total of 2,308 students, are still participating in the project.

The project organizer added that three more schools will adopt uniforms in December and students from eight additional schools will be wearing hanbok-inspired uniforms starting next March.

For the seven schools that were selected to receive local Office of Education funding for the new school uniforms, the ministry has assigned a hanbok designer and funds to make prototypes. For the nine schools that are not receiving any funding, the ministry is providing an additional 300,000 won ($251) per student for three years.

Female students at Jakcheon Middle School in South Jeolla Province wear hanbok-inspired uniform. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Female students at Jakcheon Middle School in South Jeolla Province wear hanbok-inspired uniform. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114