National

Defense committee approves extending deployments of S. Korean troops in Somalia, UAE

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 20, 2020 - 14:26       Updated : Nov 20, 2020 - 14:26
This photo provided by the Ministry of National Defense shows troops departing for the United Arab Emirates on June 30, to replace members of the South Korean Akh special forces unit stationed in the Arab nation. (Ministry of National Defense)
This photo provided by the Ministry of National Defense shows troops departing for the United Arab Emirates on June 30, to replace members of the South Korean Akh special forces unit stationed in the Arab nation. (Ministry of National Defense)
The National Assembly's defense committee on Friday approved deployment extensions of South Korean military units in Somalia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The parliamentary committee gave its nod to the government's request to extend the overseas deployments of the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit in Somalia and the Akh special forces unit in the UAE until the end of 2021.

South Korea has deployed its 300-member Cheonghae unit off the coast of Somalia since 2009 as part of its contribution to global efforts to tackle rampant piracy in the region. The areas of its mission cover the Gulf of Aden and the Strait of Hormuz.

The 150-team Akh unit has been helping train special forces in the UAE since 2011.

The overseas deployments have been renewed each year via parliamentary approval. The extensions have to be approved through plenary sessions by the National Assembly for final approval. (Yonhap)
