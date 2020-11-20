Study in Europe Fair to be held on Nov. 23-24

Event poster (The Delegation of the European Union to Korea)
An online education fair for South Koreans interested in pursuing higher education in Europe will be held on Nov. 23-24, the Delegation of the European Union to Korea said Friday.
The EU Delegation to Korea, together with embassies of the European nations in Seoul, will host “Study in Europe Fair 2020” in a fully virtual format, to be attended by 53 European universities and institutions from 17 countries, according to the EU Delegation to Korea.
At the fair, which will be held each day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., information about studying and living in different European countries, as well as Erasmus scholarships and funding opportunities available for Korean students and researchers will be provided through webinars and live chats.
As in an offline event, participants will be able to directly consult with representatives from European universities and institutions at the virtual booths. Korean language interpretation services will be available.
“Study in Europe Fair,” which has been held offline annually, turned online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anybody interested can sign up for the event at www.studyineurope.vfairs.com for free, with same-day registration also possible.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
