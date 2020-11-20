 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Nat'l Assembly to double in-house EV charging stations by 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 20, 2020 - 11:45       Updated : Nov 20, 2020 - 11:52

This photo, provided by the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday, shows electric vehicle charging stations at the assembly complex in Seoul. (National Assembly Secretariat)
This photo, provided by the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday, shows electric vehicle charging stations at the assembly complex in Seoul. (National Assembly Secretariat)
The National Assembly said Friday it plans to expand the number of its in-house electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by twofold by next year.

The assembly complex, located in Seoul's western ward of Yeongdeungpo, will double the number of its EV stations from the current 11 to 22 by the end of 2021, according to the National Assembly Secretariat.

The decision was made in line with the government policy on further developing infrastructure for eco-friendly automobiles, it noted.

"EVs are proof of the advancement of the sustainable energy industry that people can observe in their daily lives," Kim Young-choon, secretary general of the secretariat, said.

Kim added that parliament will consistently work to improve the assembly's EV infrastructure. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114