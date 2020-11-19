 Back To Top
National

Defense ministry seeks support for Korea peace process at ASEAN security meeting

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 19, 2020 - 19:14       Updated : Nov 19, 2020 - 19:14
This photo, taken on Nov. 19, 2020, and provided by the defense ministry, shows Kim Sang-jin, director general of the ministry`s international policy bureau, during the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials` Meeting Plus held in a videoconference. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The defense ministry on Thursday drummed up support for Seoul's efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula during a videoconference held among defense officials from Southeast Asian and other major powers, the ministry said.

Kim Sang-jin, director general of the ministry's international policy bureau, explained Seoul's various peace initiatives for the Korean Peninsula at the ASEAN Defense Senior Officials' Meeting Plus, which brought together officials from 18 countries, including the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States, China and Japan.

Kim also explained the military's involvement in the nation's battle against the new coronavirus and Seoul's cooperation with the international community to overcome the pandemic.

"The meeting served as a chance to strengthen the momentum for defense cooperation to effectively respond to mutual security threats in the region, despite the COVID-19 situation," the ministry said in a release.

The session was held ahead of the annual ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus, which is slated for Dec. 10 in a videoconference.

The ADMM-Plus was launched in 2010 for consultations on major regional security issues, counterterrorism and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (Yonhap)
