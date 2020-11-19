[Graphic News] Half of people in S. Korea’s rural areas aged 65 and older in 2019









Nearly half of the population in South Korea’s farming areas was aged 65 and older last year as younger people flocked to cities for education and jobs, data showed.



The portion of those aged 65 and above accounted for 46.6 percent of the total population residing in rural areas last year, sharply up from 4.9 percent in 1970, according to Statistics Korea.



The number of people engaged in the farming industry came to 2.25 million in 2019, down 84.4 percent from 14.42 million in 1970.



South Korea was a traditionally agricultural society in the past, but younger people moved to cities for better education and jobs following the country’s rapid industrialization in the 1960-70s. (Yonhap)











