Hyundai Steel to hold online conference on H-Solution next month

H-Solution Technical Conference (Hyundai Steel)
Hyundai Steel said Thursday it will hold online conferences to introduce its automobile brand H-Solution and the technologies on future mobility next month.
The South Korean steelmaker said it will hold four online conference sessions from Dec. 2-10 to present the automotive steel brand H-Solution and its technologies and products relevant to future mobility.
On the first day of the conference, the steelmaker will discuss prospects for the materials used in producing electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. In addition, it will present its strategies to deal with personal air vehicles, or flying cars.
The conference session planned on Dec. 9 will be about the welding technology the company has registered to be patented on tailor welded blank and hot stamping.
TWB is steel made from several sheets of steel of different grades with welding, and hot stamping is modifying the shape of steel heating at 950 degrees Celsius and then cooling it quickly, the company explained.
“From the online conference, Hyundai Steel seeks to promote its high-quality materials for cars, and also showcase to the clients the company’s technologies and services that reflect the paradigm shifts in the automotive industry,” a Hyundai Steel official said.
Hyundai Steel launched the automotive steel brand H-Solution in April 2019.
The conference can be accessed on the website (ae.hyundai-steel.com) the steelmaker opened in January.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)