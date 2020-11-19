[Eye Plus] Sharing warmth with trees this winter

As the cold winter approaches, a community organization in Incheon has embarked on a project to share some warmth with the trees.







In the city’s Mansu district, trees lining the streets are clad in colorful patterned blankets knitted by members of the Dream Village Community.





Some feature hearts and flowers, while others draw on winter themes and depict characters such as Olaf, the snowman from “Frozen.”





The Dream Village Community reportedly began knitting not only to help the trees survive the winter, but also to express support for residents and passersby in the hard times resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Written by Jo He-rim

Photos by Park Hyun-koo