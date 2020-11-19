USFK veterans' association holds alliance conference for junior American soldiers

American service members and officials pose for a photo after a conference on the Korea-US alliance held at Osan Air Base in the city of Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, and hosted by the Korea Defense Veterans Association (KDVA) on Thursday. (Korea Defense Veterans Association)

An association of American veterans who served in South Korea held a conference Thursday to help junior US service members better understand the bilateral and security situations surrounding the Korean Peninsula, officials said.



The conference, which took place at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, brought together around 60 junior members of the US Forces Korea (USFK) and officers from the Seventh Air Force, according to the Korea Defense Veterans Association (KDVA).



Last week, the organization hosted the same event at Camp Humphreys for the USFK's Army members.



Maj. Gen. Stephen C. Williams, USFK's chief of staff was quoted by the organization as saying that the Korea-US alliance is the strongest in the world, and USFK has maintained a staunch readiness posture by rigorously conducting training exercises in preparation for threats by North Korea.



KDVA was founded in 2017 to advocate for the alliance and support the American and Korean military personnel who served or continue to serve it. The nonprofit organization is currently led by former USFK commander Vincent Brooks, and the Korean chapter is headed by retired general Lee Seo-young. (Yonhap)