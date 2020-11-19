9 USFK service members test positive for COVID-19

An employee of the US Forces Korea (USFK) is on duty at the entrance of the US Army's Yongsan Garrison in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Nine American service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea, US Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.



Eight of them arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on US government-chartered flights, while the other service member arrived here on a commercial flight via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to the US military.



All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days.



Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.



"None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community," it said in a statement.



The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related coronavirus infections to 346. (Yonhap)