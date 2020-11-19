Volkswagen Tiguan sells 10,000 units in Korea this year

Volkswagen’s 2020 Tiguan (Volkswagen Korea)
Volkswagen Korea said its mid-sized sport utility vehicle Tiguan surpassed 10,000 units in cumulative annual sales, a first for an imported SUV, the automaker said Thursday.
According to Volkswagen Korea, the accumulated number of registered Tiguan units sold locally this year is 10,043.
Tiguan has sold a total of more than 55,000 units since its debut in Korea in July 2008. This is the first time that annual sales have exceeded 10,000 units since the launch.
The automaker said the key to Tiguan’s popularity is its solid driving performance, stability and economic efficiency.
This year, Volkswagen Korea expanded the lineup of Tiguan 2020 by adding a four-wheel drive and 7-seater model in line with its strategy to popularize imported cars.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)