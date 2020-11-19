 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

KakaoTalk users to be able to make multiple profiles

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Nov 19, 2020 - 16:57       Updated : Nov 19, 2020 - 17:15
KakaoTalk’s new visibility setting will be introduced in the first quarter next year.(Yonhap)
KakaoTalk’s new visibility setting will be introduced in the first quarter next year.(Yonhap)
Kakao said Thursday that the company will add a new visibility setting to its messenger application KakaoTalk to protect the privacy of users.

The new visibility setting is to allow users to control what others see about you across KakaoTalk services. KakaoTalk users in the future will be able to set up several messenger profiles and select who on KakaoTalk can see which profile.

KakaoTalk’s public beta testing of the new feature will begin during the first quarter next year.

Previously, many KakaoTalk users complained that the messenger does not have such privacy settings, raising difficulties in maintaining their privacy at work.

Meanwhile, Kakao plans to add a people-search feature next year, it said. The new function would allow KakaoTalk users to search people with different types of official licenses for consultation. Those people with certifications could resister them on KakaoTalk, using the digital wallet feature that will be introduced next month.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114