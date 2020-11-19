 Back To Top
Business

PureO2 touts hygiene booster amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Nov 19, 2020 - 15:17       Updated : Nov 19, 2020 - 15:17
A promotional image for PureO2 Stick (PureO2)
With people paying closer attention to their personal hygiene amid the global pandemic, various products claiming to eradicate unwanted germs have hit market shelves.

Some of these products contain liquid chlorine dioxide, an oxygen-based sterilizer that removes germs, virus, fungus and odor.

The World Health Organization has approved the use of chlorine dioxide as a disinfectant. Worldwide, over 1.8 million kilograms of chlorine dioxide is used on a daily basis as an antimicrobial agent for swimming pools, mouth rinse, fruit and vegetable wash and more.

The PureO2 Stick is a tiny plastic stick containing liquid chlorine dioxide that can be used inside a refrigerator, washing machine, kitchen sink, closet, car, bathroom, shoe cabinet -- anywhere one wants to be disinfected.

The stick is safe for humans, and leaves behind no harmful chemical residue, said Cheon Seok-tae, president of PureO2, the company behind the PureO2 Stick. PureO2 is a company specializing in chlorine dioxide disinfectants. It is located in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.

Pregnant women are recommended to use PureO2 Stick, especially if they are sensitive to smells.

Cheon said that he hopes the PureO2 will fill the gaps left behind by state-led programs for infectious disease prevention and control.

One stick can be used for up to a month.

The company is currently finding export opportunities to the US, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Romania and Italy, where the product was reviewed and approved by the authorities, Cheon said.

In the US, for example, the PureO2 Stick and its related sterilizer products in solid and gel forms have gained the US’ Food and Drug Administration’s approval to market in the country as an over-the-counter drug.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
