 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Korea Gas Corporation adopts drone, AI for better workflow

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Nov 19, 2020 - 15:21       Updated : Nov 19, 2020 - 15:21
Headquarters of Korea Gas Corporation (Kogas)
Headquarters of Korea Gas Corporation (Kogas)
The Korea Gas Corporation said Thursday that it had adopted information and communications technology to improve its workflow and ensure a safer gas supply.

Kogas is using a “smart mobile system” that enables tighter communication between the head office and its operation sites. The new system increases workflow efficiency by repackaging the on-site operation as data, which is then relayed and monitored in real time.

Furthermore, to provide a reliable public service and a continuous supply of liquefied natural gas, Kogas is newly leveraging big data to monitor the nationwide LNG supply level, preemptively determine how much demand for LNG a region will have and automatically distribute LNG accordingly.

For on-site safety checks, Kogas is considering whether to employ drones to examine gas pipes, saying this would minimize human error.

Preliminary tests of drones for gas leak surveillance are to be carried out on Korea’s southernmost resort island of Jeju. There are some 80 kilometers of gas pipes buried underground on the island. As demand for gas increases on Jeju, there has been a corresponding hike in workforce numbers, materials and time spent on maintenance. The new cutting-edge technology, if proven feasible through the tests, is expected to lessen the burden on the state agency.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114