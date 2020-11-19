Samsung’s top brass gather for 33rd anniversary of founder’s death

A motorcade enters Samsung Group family's graveyard in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday to mark the 33rd anniversay of founder Lee Byung-chull's death. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and the company’s top brass gathered in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday to mark the 33rd anniversary of founder Lee Byung-chull’s death.
The memorial ceremony was held about three weeks after former Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s death.
Samsung scion Lee held a luncheon with 50 C-suite-level officials of the tech giant after the ceremony. The heir thanked the executives for their support for the former chairman’s funeral.
“Businesses should always be helpful to the economy and provide hope for society, as the former chairman taught us,” Lee said during the luncheon.
He also called on the executives to remember and further develop the founder’s philosophy that enterprises repay the state with business.
It was the heir’s second luncheon after the founder’s memorial service as de facto leader of the conglomerate on behalf of his father.
As it has been just three weeks since former Chairman Lee Kun-hee died, there were expectations that Lee would release an official message that could hint at his leadership style.
Last week, the vice chairman made his first public appearance at Samsung’s design research center after the father’s death, and pemphasized design innovation.
When Lee would officially take helm of the Samsung empire is drawing much attention. But considering the ongoing court cases involving Lee, his promotion to chairman may not be made soon, industry insiders say.
Not only the owner families of Samsung, but also those of CJ Group and Hansol Group attended the memorial service.
