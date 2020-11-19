GM warns it may leave Korea as conflict with union continues

As General Motors Korea continues to struggle with the conflict between the management and labor and dwindling performance, GM’s international chief hinted at the possibility of withdrawing from the country.
In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Steve Kiefe, the president of GM’s international operations, said GM has other options to produce its cars in Asia, including China, where it built nearly 5 million vehicles a year.
GM workers have been staging two four-hour strikes daily since Oct. 30. The major sticking point is on the wage freeze that began in 2018, when GM Korea nearly went bankrupt.
But after 24 rounds of negotiations, the two sides failed to narrow their differences.
Kiefer said the ongoing dispute with the labor union has cost the company 17,000 vehicles in lost production, a number that will hit 20,000 by the end of the week.
“We’re basically being held hostage in the short term by lack of vehicle production,” Kiefer said during the interview. “That’s having a very significant short-term financial impact.”
The industrial action is making it “impossible” for GM to invest more or introduce new products in South Korea, and making the country “non-competitive,” Kiefer added.
In their negotiations, GM wants a two-year labor deal, and not the current on-year agreement. It has also offered a signing bonus of 8 million won ($7,230) for each union member in 2020 and 2021.
The union maintains that their labor deal should be renewed every year, and is asking for a yearly performance bonus of 22 million won. The workers also want the company to continue the operation of plants in Bupyeong, Gyeonggi Province, where about 1,200 people are employed.
The company has been recording losses since 2014, with the net loss reaching 320.2 billion won in 2019.
With low production rates and poor sales, the company agreed to receive a rescue package worth $7.15 billion from the Korean government, on the condition that it maintains operations in the country for 10 years.
The automaker employs about 12,000 people in South Korea, and manufactures up to 500,000 vehicles, of which many are shipped to the US.
While the company has plans to produce the 2023 Chevrolet crossover in Korea, commencement of this is being pushed back due to the strikes, the GM chief said.
“We would prefer to make this model work ... but as of now, we are losing confidence that we are going to be able to continue to invest in that country,” Kiefer said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)