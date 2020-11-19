 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Steel to hold conference on future mobility-related technologies

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 19, 2020 - 14:08       Updated : Nov 19, 2020 - 14:08
This photo, provided by Hyundai Steel Co., shows speakers of an online technical conference to be held in December on its portal site (http://ae.hyundai-steel.com). (Hyundai Steel Co.)
This photo, provided by Hyundai Steel Co., shows speakers of an online technical conference to be held in December on its portal site (http://ae.hyundai-steel.com). (Hyundai Steel Co.)
Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's No. 2 steelmaker, said Thursday that it will hold an online technical conference next month on automotive materials and other relevant technologies.

The conference -- which is set to begin on Dec. 2 -- is meant to promote Steel's technological prowess as it braces for an era of future mobility.

Hyundai Steel said it plans to unveil its strategy on future automotive materials to meet growing demand for all-electric cars, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and personal air vehicles.

Earlier this month, South Korea tested an unmanned air taxi service in Seoul as it seeks to commercialize a personal air vehicle, or a flying car, in major cities in 2025.

The conference also covers a wide-range of technical issues, such as ultra high strength steel, hot stamping and welding technology.

Hyundai Steel said its conference will also be held in English at its portal site (http://ae.hyundai-steel.com) on Dec. 3, Dec. 9-10. (Yonhap)
