MMCA screens indie films by masters

"The Inner Scar," a French film directed by Philippe Garrel (MMCA)

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, will screen films starting Friday that shed light on the ordinariness of everyday life that has gone missing due to the pandemic.



“Intermission 2020” will run through Dec. 6 at the MMCA’s Seoul venue, presenting seven indie films by French director Philippe Garrel, Lithuanian American filmmaker Jonas Mekas and American director Anne Charlotte Robertson.



“Intermission,” launched in 2014, takes place between regular sessions of MMCA Film & Video to provide opportunities to watch films that were well received during the previous session. “Intermission 2020” was originally planned for spring this year but was delayed due to the pandemic.





The official poster for "2020 Intermission" (MMCA)