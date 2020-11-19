Trump to join virtual summit of APEC this week: Cheong Wa Dae official

US President Donald Trump (Yonhap News TV)

US President Donald Trump plans to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held via video links this week, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Thursday.



"As far as we know, President Trump is participating (in it)," the official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.



President Moon Jae-in is also scheduled to join the session that will open on Friday night (Seoul time).



APEC groups together 21 member countries in the Asia-Pacific, including China.



It remains unconfirmed whether Trump will take part in the two-day Group of 20 (G20) summit to begin on Saturday via videoconference as well, the official added.



The outgoing US president skipped the virtual East Asia Summit event last weekend, as his national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, represented the nation. (Yonhap)

