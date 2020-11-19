[Around the Hotels] Promotion and Packages

Shinsegae Chosun Hotel X L’Escape Hotel offer ‘Romantic Mood’ package



Shinsegae Chosun Hotel in central Seoul’s Jung-gu has collaborated with L’Escape Hotel to offer the Romantic Mood package for guests who want to spend a romantic night during the holiday season.



Guests using the package will be offered a special dim sum meal, depending on the room type, at the Palais de Chine in L’Escape Hotel.



The package also comes with complimentary use of the library and late checkout until 2 p.m. In addition to use of the club lounge and sauna for two, a mini bouquet will be prepared.



The package is available until March 1, 2021 at a starting price of 350,000 won.



For more information, call the Shinsegae Chosun Hotel at (02) 317-0404.





Andaz Seoul Gangnam x Ceragem present ‘Healing at Andaz’ package

Andaz Seoul Gangnam has collaborated with Ceragem, a global home health care company, to present the relaxing Healing at Andaz package through the end of October next year.



The Healing at Andaz package includes a one-night stay in a balcony suite, spa treatment for two at the OCELAS spa, 20 percent off for restaurant Jogakbo or room service (food only), in-room red wine and fruit setup, complimentary access to the Summer House (including the fitness center, indoor pool and paid sauna), complimentary minibar, late checkout until 3 p.m. and more.



The package price starts at 498,000 won (10 percent tax excluded), but rates may vary.



For more details or reservations, call Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-7000.







JW Marriott Seoul offers guests Thai experience



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul introduces a taste of Thai luxury resort culture with the Enjoy Khao Lak in Seoul promotion through the end of the year.



Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by associates dressed in traditional Thai dress, offering greetings in Thai. The package includes a Thai-style snack and beer served in a Thai design-themed guest room, while guests are also offered aroma mist and hand cream by Sabai-arom, a wellness brand based on natural ingredients from across Thailand. In addition, the hotel will offer small private yoga classes.



The package is offered at 275,000 won. For an additional 60,000 won, guest can enjoy a relaxing poolside cabana session featuring coconut and a diverse menu of Thai-style dishes, including salads, mango rice and spring rolls.



For more details or reservations, call JW Marriott Seoul at (02) 6282-6262.







Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas offers early-bird deals ahead of reopening



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong offers its Reopening Early Bird Promotion for the month of November to express gratitude for guests who have waited 11 months for the reopening.



The promotion includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two at Grand Kitchen with a revamped menu, a newly designed InterContinental Signature Teddy Bear, two movie tickets for Megabox Coex and complimentary amenities that come with macarons and house wine selected by the hotel’s head sommelier. All early-bird guests will also receive a discount for the Parnas Mall and are welcome to use the indoor pool and fitness facilities.



The early-bird promotion can be used from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, starting at 220,000 won for weekdays and 270,000 for weekends, excluding tax and service charge.



For reservations or inquiries, call the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas at (02) 559-7777.







Multiresort complex Jeju Shinhwa World offers two fall packages



Jeju Shinhwa World offers the Poolside Picnic Package and the Lounge & Cozy Package for travelers going to Jeju Island.



The Poolside Picnic Package comes with a one-night stay at the Marriott Resort, premium breakfast for two at Sky on 5 Dining restaurant, a special chicken-and-beer set at the poolside cafe and free use of the guest room minibar. The package is available until Dec. 29 for 230,000 won.



The Lounge & Cozy Package comes with a one-night stay at the Landing Resort, breakfast for two and an afternoon tea set at the Landing Lounge. The tea set comes with 11 desserts and tea for two. The package is available until the end of the year for 168,000 won.



For more information, call Jeju Shinhwa World at (064) 908-8800.