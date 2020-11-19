 Back To Top
Business

Doosan Heavy teams up with SK Engineering on floating wind farm

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 19, 2020 - 10:51       Updated : Nov 19, 2020 - 10:51
This image provided by the Korea National Oil Corp. shows a floating offshore wind farm to be built in the East Sea off the coast of Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Korea National Oil Corp.)
South Korean power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday that it will team up with local builder SK Engineering Construction Co. to develop floating wind farms.

SK Engineering will carry out a project to develop the floating wind farm, while Doosan Heavy will provide technologies for key equipment of the farm, the power plant builder said in an emailed statement.

In July, the government said it plans to start building the floating offshore wind farm to generate about 6 gigawatts of electricity per year in the East Sea off the coast of Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, starting in 2023.

Doosan Heavy has joined in the floating offshore wind farm project after creating a consortium with local power-generating company Korea South-East Power and renewable energy developer Jeju Energy Corp. in May.

Last September, Doosan Heavy signed a preliminary deal with the Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC) to provide floating wind turbines. (Yonhap)
