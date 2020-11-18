[Graphic News] Exports of instant noodle, kimchi on rise amid pandemic









South Korea’s exports of instant noodles and kimchi products rose sharply in the first nine months of the year on the back of rising demand for ready-to-eat meals and healthy foodstuffs amid the new coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.



Outbound shipments of instant noodles jumped 36.3 percent on-year to $456 million during the January-September period, while those of kimchi jumped 38.5 percent to $109 million over the cited period, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.



The country’s combined agricultural exports increased 6.5 percent to $5.5 billion over the first nine months of the year. (Yonhap)











