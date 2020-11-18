S. Korean, US defense chiefs reaffirm ‘exemplary alliance’

Defense Minister Suh Wook delivers a congratulatory message at an annual defense expo in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Nov. 18, 2020. (Yonhap)
Defense Minister Suh Wook and US acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to an “exemplary alliance” during their first phone call, the Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday.
Miller ascended to the role after President Donald Trump fired Secretary Mark Esper a week earlier.
The two defense chiefs confirmed their ironclad mutual defense commitments against North Korea and vowed close cooperation on a range of issues pending agreement.
“The two leaders further pledged to pursue continued progress on the mutual security interests of the US-ROK Alliance,” the US Defense Department said in a statement. The phone conversation took place at the request of the US side.
The two allies are looking to close a defense cost-sharing deal for this year on the maintenance of the 28,500 American troops stationed here. Seoul is also working to get its wartime operational command back from Washington by May 2022, though Seoul’s readiness to manage the role is still in dispute.
Also on Wednesday, Suh said his ministry would spend at least $70 billion over the next five years to expand the local industry as part of beefing up the country’s defense capabilities. That is about 80 percent of the $90 billion set aside for military capabilities.
“We’ve come a long way from making firearms to building missiles. We’re now one of the leading arms exporters,” Suh said in a congratulatory message at an annual defense expo in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.
“We plan to go further and perfect the core defense technologies we’ve set our eyes on. We’ll work hand in hand with the private sector,” Suh added.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)