 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Netmarble seeks turnaround with newly released Seven Knights 2

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 18, 2020 - 16:55       Updated : Nov 18, 2020 - 16:55
Netmarble’s newly released MMORPG Seven Knights 2 (Netmarble)
Netmarble’s newly released MMORPG Seven Knights 2 (Netmarble)


Netmarble on Wednesday launched its massively multiplayer online role-playing game Seven Knights 2 in Korea, drawing attention to whether the much-anticipated game will be able to compensate for the company’s lackluster performance in the third quarter.

As a sequel of Seven Knights, launched in 2014, Seven Knights 2 continues on the plot lines of the previous work and offers a story that players can consume like a movie.

The mobile MMORPG showcases 46 heroes, and players control a group of four of them instead of one. Players engage in real-time action combat, as opposed to the original-turn-based system.

In order to provide the most realistic movements, Netmarble hired a motion capture company in the Czech Republic to record all in-game actions for the game.

Seven Knights 2 ranked as the most popular game in the Apple App Store four hours after predownloads began Tuesday.

In the third quarter, Netmarble posted an operating profit margin of 13.6 percent, a stark contrast from competitor Nexon’s 34.8 percent. The average operating profit margin rate of the top 10 Korean game companies was 27.4 percent in the same period.

Netmarble saw a low operating profit margin rate due to massive license fees it paid to other game companies, as Netmarble mostly published popular games developed by other firms.

The Seven Knights series is one of the few, and most successful, original games of Netmarble. Seven Knights has recorded 60 million downloads worldwide since its launch in 2014.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114