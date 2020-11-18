 Back To Top
Business

SKT CEO pushes ahead with remote working

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Nov 18, 2020 - 16:56       Updated : Nov 18, 2020 - 16:56
SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho speaks during a meeting held both online and offline, Wednesday. (SKT)

SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho said Wednesday that the company will allow its employees to work from anywhere.

“We need to study how we can improve the ways in which we communicate while working since it is not possible to fully return to the ways we did before (the coronavirus),“ he said.

The CEO said the company will try many different solutions, utilizing its data and technology to change the company’s work environment.

SKT will increase its number of regional offices, which allows for its employees to commute to the office closest to them. The company currently has five offices in the nation’s metropolitan areas. Around 100 to 200 employees are using those offices on a daily basis, the company said.

The company said it is considering options to allow employees who need to stay abroad to work remotely as well, Park said.

The remote work culture will help the company to integrate environmental, social and governance factors as it will allow employees to reduce not just commute time but also carbon emissions from their daily commute.

Park said the company would continue to hold open meetings in the future so that employees can share new ideas.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

