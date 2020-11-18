 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Kiwoom Securities logs biggest Q3 operating profit among brokerages

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 18, 2020 - 14:31       Updated : Nov 18, 2020 - 14:31
Kiwoom Securities Co. (Yonhap)
Kiwoom Securities Co. (Yonhap)
Kiwoom Securities Co. posted the largest operating income among local brokerage houses in the third quarter on brisk trading by retail investors, data showed Wednesday.

Kiwoom Securities' operating profit came to a quarterly record of 355.5 billion won ($322 million) in the July-September period, up 314 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

The company's net profit also shot up 295 percent from a year earlier to 263.4 billion won, also a record quarterly tally.

Kiwoom Securities outperformed existing market heavyweights. NH Investment & Securities Co. came next with an operating income of 353.7 billion won, trailed by Samsung Securities Co. with 316.9 billion won and Korea Investment & Securities Co. with 308.9 billion won.

In terms of net profit, Kiwoom Securities outpaced those leaders in the brokerage industry.

Kiwoom Securities attributed its stellar third-quarter performance to retail investors' active market participation and an increase in market turnover.

The securities company said its number of new stock accounts surpassed 2.67 million this year, contributing to increased customer deposits and revenue from its retail segment. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114