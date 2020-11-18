 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

China's policy on NK denuclearization consistent regardless of US leadership change: Amb. Xing

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 18, 2020 - 13:19       Updated : Nov 18, 2020 - 13:19
Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming speaks during a forum on Korea-China cooperation in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming speaks during a forum on Korea-China cooperation in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
China's commitment to peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will remain consistent regardless of the leadership change in the United States, Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming said Wednesday.

Xing also said during a forum hosted by his embassy that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit South Korea first ahead of any other country once the coronavirus pandemic situation stabilizes.

"That remains unchanged," he said.

Asked about the prospects of Beijing's cooperation with Washington under the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, Xing stressed that China is "consistent in its position about pursuing peace, dialogue, development and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

"Regardless of whom, or what other countries say, we will keep pushing toward that direction. This is in the mutual interests of both China and Korea, this region and beyond, as well as for world peace," the ambassador said.

China has called for resolving the denuclearization issue with Pyongyang through dialogue, supporting the North's demand for a step-by-step process in which sanctions relief and security guarantees come in parallel with its denuclearization steps.

But the US has demanded the North take significant denuclearization measures first in order for Washington to give any concessions, leaving the nuclear talks between the two deadlocked since the collapse of their leaders' summit in Hanoi in early 2019.

Xing declined to comment on media reports that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi plans to visit Seoul next week, only saying that Seoul and Beijing are "close neighbors and partners" that need to communicate constantly.

"If we have an important visit coming, our foreign ministries will make an announcement," he said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114