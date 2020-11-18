 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

GS Caltex gas stations evolve under new brand ‘Energy Plus’

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 18, 2020 - 16:56       Updated : Nov 18, 2020 - 16:56
GS Caltex’s new brand Energy Plus
GS Caltex’s new brand Energy Plus


GS Caltex on Wednesday launched its new brand, Energy Plus, to roll out a new type of gas station that can function conventionally and serve as a mobility and logistics hub.

According to the South Korean refinery, the company opened Energy Plus Hub in Seocho-gu, Seoul, as the first pump station under the new brand Energy Plus, which can charge electric and hydrogen vehicles and serve as a car-sharing platform and logistics hub for drone shipping.

“GS Caltex will continue to transform the spaces and services of its gas stations to provide experiences that can become a plus for our customers’ lives and their vehicles,” GS Caltex President Hur Sae-hong said.

GS Caltex aims to introduce two more Energy Plus Hub gas stations, one in Seoul and another in Busan.

To offer superfast charging services for electric vehicles at the Energy Plus Hub station, GS Caltex collaborated with LG Electronics and installed 350-kilowatt chargers that can charge up to 80 percent within 15 minutes.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114