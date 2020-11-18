SK’s ‘Happiness Alliance’ joined by 100 firms

SK Chairman Chey Tae-won (front row, second from left) and member companies take a photo with the agreement at the "2020 Happiness Alliance Day" held at Blue Square in Hannam-dong, Seoul, Tuesday. (SK Group)
The number of companies joining the “Happiness Alliance,” a social contribution alliance led by SK Group to support children in the blind spots, has surpassed 100, the group said Wednesday.
SK Group said it held “2020 Happy Alliance Day” in Seoul on Tuesday to share business results so far.
Chairman Chey Tae-won said in the opening speech, “Among many social problems, I thought it was necessary to first solve the problem of children being placed in nutritional imbalance.”
“We wanted to create a case where companies and society work together to solve one problem completely, and through this, we will create a clue to solve other social problems as well,” he added.
“Through the Happiness Alliance, we confirmed that a problem, which cannot be solved by even a large company alone, found a way when the government, local governments, citizens and others come together.”
The Happiness Alliance, which started with 14 members in 2016 at the suggestion of Chairman Chey, has now increased to 100.
So far, it has provided 1 million meals to 20,000 children who are concerned about the lack of food. This year, it delivered 11,000 “happiness boxes” containing daily necessities such as vitamins and nutritious snacks to children affected by floods.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
