 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

N. Korea poses major threats to 'vital interests' of US: think tank

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 18, 2020 - 10:31       Updated : Nov 18, 2020 - 10:31
2021 Index of US Military Strength (The Heritage Foundation)
2021 Index of US Military Strength (The Heritage Foundation)
North Korea poses major threats to "vital interests" of the United States as it continues to advance its missile and nuclear capabilities, a Washington-based think tank report showed Wednesday.

According to the "2021 Index of US Military Strength," an annual report published by the Heritage Foundation, North Korea was ranked as "high" in terms of threat level, the second highest out of its five-tier threat assessment scale. It came in the same category with Russia, Iran and China.

The North's threat level, however, was unchanged from a year earlier.

In terms of threat capability, North Korea was ranked as "gathering," a step shy of the top "formidable" level, the report showed. Iran was categorized in the same level with the North.

"US and allied intelligence agencies assess that Pyongyang has already achieved nuclear warhead miniaturization, the ability to place nuclear weapons on its medium-range missiles, and an ability to reach the continental United States with a missile," it added.

North Korea conducted a total of six nuclear weapons tests. It carried out three intercontinental ballistic missile tests in 2017, though it has maintained a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests amid now-stalled denuclearization talks with Washington.

The North showcased its largest-ever ICBM during a massive military parade held to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party last month.

The report said the North has not yet conducted an ICBM test that successfully showed a reentry vehicle capability, but US intelligence authorities assessed that Pyongyang's ICBM reentry vehicles "would likely perform adequately if flown on a normal trajectory to continental US targets." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114