 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Big firms' investments gain 10% despite weaker sales

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 18, 2020 - 09:17       Updated : Nov 18, 2020 - 09:17
Samsung Electronics Co. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. (Yonhap)
Capital spending by large South Korean firms rose more than 10 percent in the first nine months of the year despite lower sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Wednesday.

Combined investments by 362 big businesses in Asia's fourth-largest economy came to 63.2 trillion won ($57.1 billion) in the January-September period, up 10.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from corporate tracker CEO Score.

The solid increase came as their total sales fell 4.5 percent on-year to 969.7 trillion won due mainly to the pandemic fallout, with operating income dipping 3.9 percent to 53.5 trillion won.

Samsung Electronics Co., the world's top smartphone and memory chip manufacturer, led the overall increase in big business investments.

During the nine-month period, Samsung Electronics poured 20.9 trillion won to expand its chip production capacity, accounting for 33 percent of the total.

Excluding Samsung Electronics, total investments by large companies stood at 42.4 trillion won in the first three quarters, down 4.5 percent from a year earlier.

Another chip giant, SK hynix Inc., came next with 5.8 trillion won, followed by leading automaker Hyundai Motor Co. with 2.7 trillion won and major telecom operator KT Corp. with 2.5 trillion won.

Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the combined workforce of the 362 companies totaled 1,080,047 as of the end of September, down 0.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114