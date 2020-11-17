Sitting room with a steering wheel: BMW unveils new electric Mini concept

Mini Vision Urbanaut (BMW Group)



BMW Group unveiled Tuesday a new electric vehicle concept for its Mini brand, dubbed Mini Vision Urbanaut, tha seeks to bring a living-room like feel to the interior.



During its #NEXTGen 2020 digital showcase held online, the German-based automaker revealed the new “digital vision vehicle” that uses a purely electric drive system.



“In the MINI Vision Urbanaut, we extend private space far into the public realm, creating completely new and enriching experiences,“ Adrian van Hooydonk, the head of BMW Group Design said.



The automaker said the designers created the spacious interior experience before developing the exterior, using floor plans, pieces of furniture and wooden scale models to provide an indication of size.





