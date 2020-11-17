 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Sitting room with a steering wheel: BMW unveils new electric Mini concept

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 22:08       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 22:08
Mini Vision Urbanaut (BMW Group)
Mini Vision Urbanaut (BMW Group)

BMW Group unveiled Tuesday a new electric vehicle concept for its Mini brand, dubbed Mini Vision Urbanaut, tha seeks to bring a living-room like feel to the interior.

During its #NEXTGen 2020 digital showcase held online, the German-based automaker revealed the new “digital vision vehicle” that uses a purely electric drive system.

“In the MINI Vision Urbanaut, we extend private space far into the public realm, creating completely new and enriching experiences,“ Adrian van Hooydonk, the head of BMW Group Design said.

The automaker said the designers created the spacious interior experience before developing the exterior, using floor plans, pieces of furniture and wooden scale models to provide an indication of size.

Mini Vision Urbanaut (BMW Group)
Mini Vision Urbanaut (BMW Group)

The four-seat layout has been made to be extremely flexible, with the two front seats designed to rotate, while the rear backrests can be folded or turned around, the dashboard lowered and the windshield opened upward.

A cutting-edge “slide and swivel” mechanism has been applied to the car’s only door.

The flexibility of space offers three new driving and riding experiences, according to the automaker -- “Chill,” “Wanderlust” and “Vibe” that encompasses all possible usage scenarios.

The Chill mode creates a relaxing environment for the passengers, while Wanderlust mode is a moment when the vehicle uses automated driving functions. while Vibe focuses on social experiences while driving.

For the exterior design, the Mini Vision Urbanaut embraces an entirely different face, with new headlights that are only visible when turned on, and an enclosed, octagonal grille, the company said.

“Since the MINI Vision Urbanaut does not have a combustion engine requiring cooling air, the grille assumes a new function: it now serves as an intelligence panel for automated driving,” Mini said.

The new Mini Vision Urbanaut provides an interior space that can allows a whole new ease of movement inside, transforming into “a living room,” with taller than usual frame, but with 4.46 meters in length, the automaker said.

BMW Group said its new vehicle promotes maximum space within a small footprint and the all-electric drive system, committed a responsible approach to materials.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114