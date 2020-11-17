Moon to stress cooperation at APEC, G-20 summits

Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok announces plans for APEC and G20 summits on Tuesday. (Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and Group of 20 summits on Saturday and Sunday, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday. Both multilateral summits will be held via video link.



The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit will take place Saturday, when the members will discuss issues concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and adopt a 20-year vision for the group.



“At the summit, President Moon will share Korea’s experience in containing COVID-19, and our contribution to the international community such as humanitarian aid, and to the development of treatments and vaccines,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok said.



Kang also said Moon will emphasize digital economic cooperation and the importance of maintaining the global supply network. He will also introduce his administration’s efforts to strengthen social security as an example of efforts to increase inclusiveness, Kang said.



Kang added that the APEC summit will provide an important opportunity for cooperating in battling the pandemic.



“By agreeing to a vision that will set the direction for APEC until 2040, the summit will show that APEC remains a reliable and valid organization.”



The first session of the G-20 Summit will be held immediately after the APEC summit, and another session will follow Sunday.



According to Kang, the leaders of the G-20 nations will discuss ways to cooperate on strengthening capabilities against infectious diseases, and on creating an “inclusive and sustainable” post-COVID-19 era.



“President Moon plans to stress international cooperation against COVID-19 including facilitating the cross-border movement of essential personnel, and to propose that the G-20 play a leading role in responding to climate change,” Kang said.



“It is hoped that the summit will serve as an opportunity to reaffirm that the G-20 (nations), which account for two-thirds of the world’s population and 80 percent of the world’s GDP, are leading the way to overcome COVID-19 (pandemic) and economic recovery through cooperation and solidarity.”



For Moon, the APEC and G-20 summits will be his sixth and seventh multilateral summits in less than two weeks. Last week he took part in virtual summits with countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as those involved in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)