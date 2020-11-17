 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Level 1.5 social distancing impacts culture sector

By Park Yuna
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 18:01       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 18:01

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea’s Deoksugung venue in central Seoul (MMCA)
National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea’s Deoksugung venue in central Seoul (MMCA)

As South Korea decided Tuesday to tighten the social distancing rules to Level 1.5 in the Greater Seoul area from the current Level 1, the cultural sectors will have to make adjustments to comply with restrictions for state-run and public facilities, performance halls, religious facilities and movie theaters.

The stricter social distancing rules will go into effect Thursday in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, and Monday in Incheon. The announcement came after the region began to see a coronavirus resurgence, with the number of new cases exceeding 200 for four consecutive days.

For state-run and other public cultural facilities, the number of users will be limited to 50 percent of capacity. Starting Thursday, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, will only accommodate 50 percent of its maximum capacity, from the current 70 percent, and will continue requiring preregistration of visitors. The museum’s Seoul and Gwacheon venues will accept 800 visitors daily, while the number of visitors will be downsized to 560 daily for the Deoksugung venue, according to the museum.

Exhibitions and fairs with fewer than 100 people will be permitted, with one person allowed for each 4 square meters of space. The same restrictions will apply to weddings.

For religious activities such as Protestant worship services, Roman Catholic Masses and Buddhist ceremonies, only 30 percent of all seats can be occupied, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Hosting meetings or having meals at religious facilities will be banned.

Theaters and performance halls will operate with every other seat left vacant. For indoor standing performance halls, eating will be restricted.

The second concert series of the popular TV program “Tomorrow Mister Trot,” scheduled for Nov. 19-22 at the KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul, was postponed after Tuesday’s announcement.

Meanwhile, organizers of “Notre Dame de Paris,” a musical that opened last week at Blue Square Interpark Hall near Itaewon, said discussions are underway concerning possible changes in seating.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114