Moon to join virtual summits of APEC, G20 this week

President Moon Jae-in attending the 15th East Asia Summit session, held via videoconference, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in will participate in back-to-back major multilateral summits to be held via video links this week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.



He is scheduled to attend an annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting on Friday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.



In the session, the president plans to share South Korea's experience in the fight against COVID-19 and introduce its related contributions to the international community, such as the provision of humanitarian assistance and efforts for the development of a vaccine and treatment, Kang added.



"It seems like the summit this time will serve as an important opportunity for the APEC (member states) to cooperate to overcome the coronavirus crisis," the spokesman said. The APEC is a regional economic forum established in 1989, with its member economies accounting for about 60 percent of the world's total GDP.



Moon will then join a two-day G20 summit starting Saturday.



He plans to propose that the G20 play a leading role in the coronavirus response and climate change.



Last week, Moon participated in a series of ASEAN-hosted annual summits that took place through videoconference. (Yonhap)